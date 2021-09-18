CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Butler VA, Butler VA Health Care System, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) — The Butler VA Health Care System honored prisoners of war and those missing in action.

READ MORE: 3 Men Shot, Pronounced Dead In Ohio

Yesterday was National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

The occasion honored the sacrifices and determination of veterans who were captured and held as prisoners of war and remembered those who are still unaccounted for.

READ MORE: Motorcycle Driver Injured In Crash With Car In Larimer

The Butler VA System says they have a dedicated staff who serve their former prisoners of war.

The ceremony on Friday held layers of meaning.

MORE NEWS: Bethel Park Resident Raises $1 Million For AbleGamers Charity

The third Friday in September is the official day of recognition since 1979 and a remembrance ceremony was held at the Pentagon.