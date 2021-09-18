By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Oh. (KDKA) — Police officers in Ohio saved two little girls who were left alone in a hot car while their mother donated plasma.READ MORE: Police Arrest Two Men In Kiski Twp. Following Reports Of Man Prowling Around Homes
An alert Uber driver spotted one of the girls as she was hanging out of the car window in Cleveland, while calling for her mother.
It turns out the other left the girls alone in the car for three hours on an 80 degree day.READ MORE: Police Discover 63 Pairs Of Underwear In Home Of Burglary Suspect
Officers’ body camera video shows them trying to explain to the mother how dangerous the whole situation was.
The children were taken to the hospital to be checked out, and they were okay.MORE NEWS: Penn Hills, Woodland Hills Football Teams Meet At Midfield For Show Of Unity, Eat Pizza Together After Game
The mother is facing charges.