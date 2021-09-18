By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The driver of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being involved in a crash with a car in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.
Public Safety officials say the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car around 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning at the intersection of Enterprise Street and Frankstown Avenue.
First responders at the scene arrived and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Officials say the driver of the car was not injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.