By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The only passenger who was aboard the bus that became stuck in a sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh in 2019 is suing the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.
According to the lawsuit, Michele Goodlow claims the Authority should have been aware of the dangerous conditions on the street from previous flooding and a damaged storm sewer line.
The sinkhole opened along 10th Street near the Convention Center on October 28, 2019.
An unidentified business that owned a commercial water service line at the same location is also named in the lawsuit.