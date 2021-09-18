By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Friday’s football game between Penn Hills and Woodland Hills had no spectators in attendance due to safety concerns, but the two teams didn’t allow that to deter them from uniting together.

The decision to not allow spectators to attend the game was made in the fallout of a shooting in North Versailles that left a 15-year-old dead and another teen injured, with no arrests being made yet.

Attendance for the game was limited to players, coaches and essential event staff.

Spectators weren’t allowed at the game between Clairton and Leechburg due to similar safety concerns, with the game’s host being swapped, out of an abundance of caution.

Prior to Friday’s game between Penn Hills and Woodland Hills, the two teams met at midfield for a show of unity.

A show of unity between the Indians and @WoodyHigh before tonight’s game. #IndiansNation pic.twitter.com/o5w28DStLQ — PENN HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) September 17, 2021

After the game, the teams shared more time together, sitting in the stands, enjoying post-game pizza.

The Indians and @WoodyHigh enjoying post game pizza together in the stands.

This. Is. Awesome. #IndiansNation #WoodyHigh pic.twitter.com/SBqqyH7A7o — PENN HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) September 18, 2021

Thank you to Dr. Crossey and Premier Medical Assoc. for sponsoring the post-game pizza party and helping us bring together both teams. Thanks to @CureViolence for your guidance and supporting the young men of @phqbclub and @whfootball. pic.twitter.com/qwytnSNol2 — Penn Hills Athletics (@PH_Athletics) September 18, 2021

Penn Hills was victorious in the game, winning 14-13.