PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another mild start with some patchy fog.

We have a few isolated showers north this morning as a cold front will approach us but there’s not much moisture along with it.

They will be hit or miss so some areas may not see a drop of rain today.

Other than the small chance for rain it’s still going to be mostly sunny, warm, and muggy!

If you’re heading to the Steelers game on Sunday, we have a sunny and warm day with highs slightly above normal, it’ll be comfortable and dry!

The dry and sunny weather lasts through the start of the week, but it will be sticky with highs above normal in the 80s.

We see the chance for rain showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday is also the first official day of Fall!

The Autumnal Equinox will be at 3:21 PM.

It’ll start to feel like fall for the end of the week as well with highs in the upper 60s!

