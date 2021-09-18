CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another mild start with some patchy fog.

We have a few isolated showers north this morning as a cold front will approach us but there’s not much moisture along with it.

READ MORE: Passenger Aboard Bus That Became Stuck In Sinkhole Downtown Files Lawsuit Against PWSA

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

They will be hit or miss so some areas may not see a drop of rain today.

Other than the small chance for rain it’s still going to be mostly sunny, warm, and muggy!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

If you’re heading to the Steelers game on Sunday, we have a sunny and warm day with highs slightly above normal, it’ll be comfortable and dry!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The dry and sunny weather lasts through the start of the week, but it will be sticky with highs above normal in the 80s.

READ MORE: Parents Watch Clairton-Leechburg Football Game From Outside The Stadium

We see the chance for rain showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Wednesday is also the first official day of Fall!

The Autumnal Equinox will be at 3:21 PM.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It’ll start to feel like fall for the end of the week as well with highs in the upper 60s!

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.