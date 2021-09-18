By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two men were arrested and are facing charges following a reported prowling incident in Kiski Township.
According to police, officers were called out to Isabella Avenue after receiving reports of a suspicious man who was prowling around homes.
While searching the area, police encountered 34-year-old Ryan Riggle, who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Westmoreland County in connection with a burglary case.
Riggle was taken into custody and was taken to the Armstrong County Jail. Police say he will be extradited back to Westmoreland County.
Police also located 55-year-old Douglas Laedlein, the man originally accused of prowling in the area.
Laedlein was arrested and is facing charges of loitering and prowling at night.