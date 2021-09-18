By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Penn Avenue early Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m.
Officers who responded to the scene were told that a man was shot and was being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The vehicle was located by police, with the victim found in the back seat.
Police say he was last listed in critical condition and that their investigation is ongoing.
