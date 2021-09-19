By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chris Boswell made a record-breaking play with just minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The LONGEST field goal EVER at Heinz Field 👀
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 19, 2021
The ball soared for 56 yards, making it the longest field goal ever at the stadium.
Boswell’s 56 yarder was the longest FG all-time here at Heinz Field… and it was a pressure kick too @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 19, 2021
The feat was also impressive since it was a pressure kick.
While the goal was not enough to carry the Steelers over the Raiders, it helped bring the score for the Steelers to 17-26.