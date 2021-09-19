CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chris Boswell made a record-breaking play with just minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The ball soared for 56 yards, making it the longest field goal ever at the stadium.

The feat was also impressive since it was a pressure kick.

While the goal was not enough to carry the Steelers over the Raiders, it helped bring the score for the Steelers to 17-26.