By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers and Raiders kicked off Sunday’s game at 1:00 p.m., a lot of seats at Heinz Field were empty — but the empty seats weren’t an attendance issue.

Just before kickoff, large numbers of seats could be seen empty throughout the stands.

Large groups of people were left waiting outside the Gate B, standing in line to get into the stadium.

Outside Gate C, fans were also in long lines waiting to get into the stadium.

Burt Lauten, Steelers Director of Communications tells KDKA that the long lines became backed up as some fans did not have their mobile tickets downloaded to their devices before arriving at the gate.

Lauten says that the team sent instructions to fans ahead of today’s game — and that the best thing attending fans can do to avoid delays is to make sure the tickets are downloaded to devices ahead of time, as to not cause delays in lines.

The team hopes that fans understand why the delays occurred this afternoon and will be able to help make sure this doesn’t happen at next week’s game.