By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway and a man was left in critical condition after a shooting occurred in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police say no suspect descriptions have been provided and their investigation is ongoing.
