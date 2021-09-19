PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the day of the Steelers’ first fully in-person home game since 2019, the fans were back at Heinz Field and ready to cheer on the black and gold in traditional fashion.

KDKA heard from the fans who say they missed the game-day atmosphere.

“You gotta enjoy yourself when the first time the steelers come back after COVID,” said Sean Coles from North Versailles.

“I’m so excited, the atmosphere is going to be crazy,” said Olivia Elk of Pittsburgh.

After a year-off of early mornings, friends, and tailgating, the Steelers faithful packed the North Shore ready to party long before kickoff.

“It feels great,” said Ben Solich of Mars, Pennsylvania. “We had to dust off the old tailgate gear but everything is coming together. A little rusty but we’re ready to go.”

Not everybody was headed inside the stadium for the game but said the atmosphere and nostalgia made them come.