By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — South Strabane Township Police are asking for the public's help finding 65-year-old John Ruffing, who is currently missing.
Police say that he left his home in the Windsor Highlands neighborhood around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Ruffing is believed to be traveling on foot, and he is without his medication.
He is described as being 5'9 and weighing about 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with the phrase "Colonial Williamsburg," tan shorts and black boots.
Police are asking that if anyone sees him, to contact them with a 911 call and refer to incident # 9-2636-21.