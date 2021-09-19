By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting of a man accused of stabbing three individuals as well as assaulting and injuring a responding officer in Lawrence County.

According to State Police, the assistance of troopers from the New Castle barracks was requested late on Saturday night in Mahoning Township.

Police say 34-year-old Christoper Rush, of New Castle, allegedly stabbed three individuals, including a 15-year-old boy, a 61-year-old man, and a 37-year-old man .

A police officer who responded to the scene of the stabbing incident was then assaulted and injured by Rush.

Police say another officer shot Rush, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit have launched an investigation into the incident.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.