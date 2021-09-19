By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a day of firsts for running back Najee Harris.
Today marked not only the first home opener of the regular season for Harris, but he managed to pull off a touchdown that stunned the crowd at Heinz Field.
The touchdown was the first the rookie has made in his NFL career.
At the top of the fourth quarter, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw to Harris, who was able to carry that momentum to the end zone.
The touchdown narrowed the gap in the score between the Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, who had been dominating the Steelers 16 to 7.
Ultimately, the Steelers still fell to the Raiders by 9 points.