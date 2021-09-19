CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Steelers announced during the 2nd quarter that Watt injured his groin.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt injured his groin during the first half of Sunday’s Steelers game and will miss the rest of the game.

Watt recorded one sack in the game before leaving with an injury.

The Steelers later provided an update that Watt has been ruled out for the rest of the game.