By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt injured his groin during the first half of Sunday’s Steelers game and will miss the rest of the game.
The Steelers announced during the 2nd quarter that Watt injured his groin.
Per @SteelersPRBurt Watt groin injury questionable to return
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 19, 2021
Watt recorded one sack in the game before leaving with an injury.
The Steelers later provided an update that Watt has been ruled out for the rest of the game.