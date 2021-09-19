By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Najee Harris has been known to make dazzling plays through his football career, and fans at Heinz Field got their first glimpse of one of those plays in person on Sunday.
During the first quarter of Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders, Harris made a stiff-arm move on safety Jonathan Abram.
GET OFF OF HIM @ohthatsNajee22 | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/RagZ1bfNjP
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 19, 2021
Najee Harris physical STIFF arm
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 19, 2021
As Harris was headed to the outside, he threw Abrams to the ground, before picking up several more yards on the play.