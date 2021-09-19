CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Najee Harris has been known to make dazzling plays through his football career, and fans at Heinz Field got their first glimpse of one of those plays in person on Sunday.

During the first quarter of Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders, Harris made a stiff-arm move on safety Jonathan Abram.

As Harris was headed to the outside, he threw Abrams to the ground, before picking up several more yards on the play.