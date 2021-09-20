By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a three-day total of 1,350 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 1,122 are confirmed and 228 are probable cases.
All the deaths occurred in September. One person was in the 50-64 age group and the rest were 65 or older.
There have been 7,937 total hospitalizations and 117,081 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: