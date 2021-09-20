WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the second fatal crash of an amateur-built aircraft this month in the vicinity of a municipal airport in northeastern Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 64-year-old Robert Taylor of Medina was taking off from the Wadsworth Municipal Airport on Saturday night when the nose of the single-engine amateur-built plane hit the runway, and it flipped and caught fire.
On Sept. 3, officials said, a small amateur-built plane crashed into a pond shortly after taking off from the same airport, killing 74-year-old Peter Klapp of Canton.
Another pilot reported hearing him say he was returning to the airport due to a canopy problem.
