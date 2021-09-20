By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing homicide charges in connection with a shooting and crash that happened in Beltzhoover.
Police say 20-year-old Raymontay Green has been arrested for the Aug. 14 murder of 29-year-old Darren Green.
After a ShotSpotter alert followed by a 911 call for a vehicle into a house on Bernd Street, police say first responders arrived at the scene to find Darren Green inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Raymontay Green was charged with homicide and gun violations.