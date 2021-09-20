By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Emergency crews have responded to a two-vehicle crash in Butler County.
Officials say the crash happened Monday in Forward Township. Route 68 is closed starting at 1350 Evans City Road.
Three medical helicopters were called to the scene.
Three medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Police are on the scene.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.