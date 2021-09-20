PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high-level meeting is set to take place this week between top health experts surrounding COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

Currently, booster shots are being given to people who are immunocompromised, and are available at sites like Allegheny General Hospital.

The FDA gave the okay for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for people age 65 and older and for those who are considered ‘high risk.’

Now, the CDC will meet to discuss things moving forward before more shots go into arms.

Bloomberg reports that advisers to the CDC will meet on Wednesday and Thursday to talk about how to best administer the vaccine doses.

The Biden administration has previously hoped to start the distribution of booster shots today.

According to medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, at some point, it’s expected that all Americans will be getting booster shots.

Some questions from the FDA surround the safety of booster doses among young adults.

“The place that might be somewhat questions is the very youngest individuals, is the benefit vs. risk decision is there. But certainly, I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to extend booster beyond the list that was approved on Friday,” said Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institute of Health.

Health experts also questioned the lack of data and long-term efficacy of the booster doses.