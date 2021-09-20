CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.
Police found the body of Frank Q. Jackson, 24, near a public housing project in the city on Sunday night. According to news reports, the mayor visited the shooting scene before leaving.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 12,686 New Cases, 52 Additional Deaths
Police released little information about what happened.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,350 New Cases, 8 Deaths
Frank Q. Jackson was free on $10,000 bond while he awaited a court appearance for a felonious assault charge in which he was accused of dragging a police officer while trying to flee his car in January.
The grandson pleaded guilty in 2019 to misdemeanor assault stemming from a fight with his then-girlfriend. He was sentenced to 18 months probation.MORE NEWS: 20-Year-Old Arrested In Death Of Man Found Shot Inside Vehicle After Crash
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)