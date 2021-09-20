By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says a district employee at Pittsburgh Grandview K-5 brought a gun to school.READ MORE: Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board Meets About Contractor Hired To Train Corrections Officers
The district said Monday that the employee was arrested and is facing charges. PPS says the employee has a license to carry, but guns are not allowed on school grounds.READ MORE: In GOP Race For Senate Nomination, Jeff Bartos Calls Sean Parnell 'Unelectable,' Bringing Tough Response From Parnell
The district added that more about the incident will be sent home to families.
The full statement from Pittsburgh Public Schools can be found below.MORE NEWS: Light Of Life Rescue Mission Massive Renovation Project Kicks Off With Ground-Blessing Ceremony
“A District employee assigned to Grandview was found in possession of a firearm while on school grounds. While the employee does have a license to carry, firearms, regardless of license status are not permitted on school grounds. As a result the employee was arrested and is facing charges in connection to this incident. The incident has been reported to Human Resources. A communication will be sent home to families this afternoon related to the incident.”