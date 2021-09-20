By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – First responders rescued a hiker who'd been trapped in the woods in Moraine State Park for more than a day.
Boaters in the marina heard a man yelling for help and called 911.
They found a man in the woods with a broken leg. He'd been there since 7 a.m. Sunday after he fell. He dragged himself near the Marina, hoping someone would hear him.
First responders flew him to the hospital and say he’s very lucky someone found him when they did, because he could have gone into shock.