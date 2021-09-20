By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A North Hills Middle School student was struck by a car on their way to the bus stop this morning, officials with the school district say.
According to a letter released to parents from the district, the student was walking to the bus stop on Thompson Run Road around 7:15 a.m.
Officials say the child may have stepped into the road and a passing vehicle made contact.
A family member helped the student back home.
The district reports that the child suffered some scrapes, bumps and bruises, but the family took the child to the hospital to be checked as a precaution.
Ross Township Police are investigating the incident.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.