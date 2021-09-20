PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Who is ready for fall? Fall officially begins on Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. and we will get a blast of fall air on Wednesday that will cool things off for the back half of the week with highs plummeting to the 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will arrive ahead of the front on Tuesday evening, with rain possible through the day on Wednesday.

For today, expect increased cloud cover with highs still hitting the mid-80’s.

Morning lows should dip to the low 60’s in Pittsburgh with places along I-80 seeing morning temperatures in the mid-50’s.

Noon temperatures will be near 80 degrees. I do have a small rain chance in the forecast for today with places along the West Virginia and Ohio state lines having the best chance for seeing rain.

Rain chances will go up on Tuesday afternoon as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to surge north.

Rain chances will go up from the west to the east with light rain showers off and on and isolated storms also possible for Tuesday afternoon, all day on Wednesday and wrapping up on Thursday morning.

Rain totals of around an inch to an inch and a half should be expected over the 48 hours where we will have a solid chance for rain.

Finally, behind the rain comes the coolest weather of this season with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and in the upper 60’s on Friday.

Weekend highs will be near 70 degrees with both Saturday and Sunday looking dry.

