By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people reported being verbally assaulted in Squirrel Hill early Monday morning.
Police say the first victim said someone shouted antisemitic comments at him near the intersection of Murray Avenue and Nicholson Street around 6 a.m.
Around that same time, another victim told police a man on Nicholson Street confronted him and yelled profanities. The suspect didn't make any physical or verbal threats.
No one was injured.
The suspect was described as a man between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and was wearing black clothing.
Police are investigating.