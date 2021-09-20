By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Expect to see more movie crews around downtown Pittsburgh.
The city says filming will be happening this week, and 7th Street between Liberty and Penn avenues will be closed between 6 a.m. on Tuesday and 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Sidewalks will also be off-limits.
If you are parked in the area, your vehicle needed to be moved by 8 p.m. on Monday.
The city added a few bus stops along 7th Street will also be impacted.