PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are cleaning up after someone sprayed graffiti on a Pittsburgh church.
It happened in Lawrenceville at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Ligonier Street.
Members of the church say they first noticed the damage during an outdoor picnic Sunday.
"We've been here since 1959 and never had a problem with anybody painting any kind of signs on our walls. We want this to stop. This is not a godly way to do nothing," said Loretta Millender.
Police are investigating.