Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Crews are cleaning up after someone sprayed graffiti on a Pittsburgh church.

It happened in Lawrenceville at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Ligonier Street.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Members of the church say they first noticed the damage during an outdoor picnic Sunday.

“We’ve been here since 1959 and never had a problem with anybody painting any kind of signs on our walls. We want this to stop. This is not a godly way to do nothing,” said Loretta Millender.

