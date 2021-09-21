By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CONWAY, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is in custody following a SWAT situation in Beaver County.
SWAT and law enforcement converged on 13th Street in Conway Tuesday morning.
David Michael Dofner was taken into custody. According to court documents, he’s facing charges of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.
Our KDKA crew at the scene has seen law enforcement carrying firearms from the home.
Police say they have seized about 30-50 weapons from the home including assault rifles, hunting rifles, shotguns and handguns.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.