By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — At least two vehicles have been involved in a serious crash in Forward Township.
The crash happened late on Monday night along Evans City Road.
Butler County dispatchers have confirmed that three medical helicopters were called to the scene and that all three were used.
Part of Route 68 was closed for several hours overnight, but has since reopened.
State Police in Butler are handling the investigation.
