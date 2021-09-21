By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of the Hempfield Area School Board could join a lawsuit against the state’s mask mandate for schools, or could file their own lawsuit.
According to the Tribune-Review, board members voted to have the district’s solicitor gather information about lawsuits that have already been filed.
Many are against the Health Secretary’s order that requires masks while in school.
Board members plan to discuss the solicitor’s findings in an executive sessions sometime in the near future.