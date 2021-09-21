CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Board members plan to discuss the solicitor's findings in an executive sessions sometime in the near future. 
Filed Under:Back to School, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Hempfield Area School District, Local News, Local TV, Mask Mandates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of the Hempfield Area School Board could join a lawsuit against the state’s mask mandate for schools, or could file their own lawsuit.

According to the Tribune-Review, board members voted to have the district’s solicitor gather information about lawsuits that have already been filed.

Many are against the Health Secretary’s order that requires masks while in school.

Board members plan to discuss the solicitor’s findings in an executive sessions sometime in the near future.