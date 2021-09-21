By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Mylan executive has pleaded guilty to insider trading and preparing a false tax return.
The Justice Department says Dayakar Mallu, who now lives in Orlando, faces more than 25 years in prison.
Investigators say Mallu made more than $4 million from insider trading.
Mylan is based in Cecil Township.