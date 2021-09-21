CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He's accused of making more than $4 million from insider trading.
Filed Under:Cecil Township, Insider Trading, Local TV, Mylan

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Mylan executive has pleaded guilty to insider trading and preparing a false tax return.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Visits Western Pennsylvania School For The Deaf, Learns Sign Language

The Justice Department says Dayakar Mallu, who now lives in Orlando, faces more than 25 years in prison.

READ MORE: Man Facing Charges After Beaver County SWAT Situation; More Than 30 Guns Seized

Investigators say Mallu made more than $4 million from insider trading.

MORE NEWS: CDC: Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Over 100 People, Including 2 Pennsylvanians

Mylan is based in Cecil Township.