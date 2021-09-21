By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MEADVILLE (KDKA) — State Police in Crawford County are searching for a missing 80-year-old man.
Police say 80-year-old Valentine Eiler is missing, and was last seen walking along Debra Drive in Meadville on Monday night.
It’s believed that Eiler may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
CRAWFORD COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Meadville is searching for Valentine Eiler. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/adubUO862P
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 21, 2021
Police describe him as 6’1, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and gray, balding hair.
Anyone with information on Eiler’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact State Police at 814-332-6911.