By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT’s 12th District, which covers parts of Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Greene counties will hold several hiring events in the coming weeks.

PennDOT says they’re looking for snow plow drivers and mechanics and will be holding job fairs at each of the district’s county offices.

The events will be held on the following dates at these locations:

  • September 28 — Fayette County
  • September 30 — Washington County
  • October 5 — Greene County
  • October 7 — Westmoreland County

Each event will take place from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.