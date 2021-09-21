By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Santa’s most beloved helpers here in Pittsburgh has passed away.

Robert Gump, the man who donned the Santa Claus suit every Christmas season at The Mall at Robinson, has died at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Mall at Robinson team is extending heartfelt condolences to Gump’s family, as well as the families who visited the mall every year for his “magical portrayal.”

“The special care he took with every young person he met — as well as the eternally young-at-heart — endeared him to families all across Pittsburgh and beyond,” the mall posted to their Facebook page.

Gump is being remembered as an extremely patient man who was caring and empathetic to all his visitors. Mall officials say he spoke seven languages, including American Sign Language, which helped him connect with all children.

“Bob embodied the spirit of Christmas for our entire mall community. He was such a magnetic, inviting, and giving personality who brought the magic of the season to life for countless children, and his laughter and lifelong sense of holiday joy will truly be missed,” the mall team wrote.

If you would like to help the Gump family with funeral and memorial expenses, they have set up a GoFundMe page.

Or you can send flowers to:

Allnut Funeral Service

650 West Drake Rd.

Fort Collins, CO 80526

re: Robert Gump