PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster surprised students at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver first met the students at a Dick’s Sporting Goods event a few years ago. He was supposed to visit the school last year but couldn’t because of the pandemic.

So Smith-Schuster said he wanted to make time to hang out with the students on Tuesday. They were thrilled and waved their Terrible Towels when he walked in.

Smith-Schuster had the chance to learn different words in sign language, like how to say offense, defense and his name.

The wide receiver said it’s important to support and show love to the community on and off the field.

“Hopefully they take away that always going back and giving back to the community and to the people,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think it means a lot to go out there and show your face.”

“I hope that he will see that deaf children are children just like any other child, and they’ll be just as excited as any other child to meet a person of JuJu’s acclaim,” said school CEO Steve Farmer.

Farmer said it was a wonderful opportunity for everyone, and Smith-Schuster has great energy even when he’s not playing football.

He hopes Smith-Schuster and more athletes take a trip to the school soon. Smith-Schuster said he’s excited to go back and learn more from the students.

He hopes he can be a role model to them and then one day, they pass it forward.

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf has been around for more than 150 years. It also has a robust athletic program of its own that competes against other schools in the area.