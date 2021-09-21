PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warm air is still in place and holding on for another day as we wrap up summer.

Today is the last full day of summer with highs expected to be still summer-like for the day.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 78 degrees for today’s high. Most places will be in the mid to upper 70’s again today with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the southeast at around 5 to 10mph this afternoon.

Rain chances will slowly go up over the course of the day with the best chance for rain this morning being to the west of Pittsburgh.

Rain chances will then be highest this evening in the Laurels and Ridges before moving north and impacting everyone else.

Fall begins at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday.

I always think of the fall and spring equinoxes as the time when the earth’s slant as compared to the sun changes. For our spring and summer months, the earth’s axis leans towards the sun.

During our fall and winter months the earth’s axis leans away from the sun. As this occurs our days really get shorter. This month we lose an hour and sixteen minutes of daylight.

Looking ahead I do want to mention that there will be a chance for severe weather on Wednesday evening as the cool front slides through.

For today they have our area under a marginal severe weather risk (lowest level out of five) with strong wind the main concern on Wednesday.

Timing of severe weather appears to be during the evening hours on Wednesday.

