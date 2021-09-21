By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health officials say a salmonella outbreak first identified earlier this month has now affected dozens of people in 25 states, including two in Pennsylvania.

In total, 127 people have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC says they first identified the outbreak on Sept. 2 with 20 Salmonella Oranienburg infections. The illnesses range from Aug. 3 to Sept. 1.

Texas has seen the highest number of recorded infections with 45. Minnesota has the second most with 13 cases, Massachusetts has seven cases and Maryland has four cases.

The CDC says 18 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been recorded.

Officials said it’s likely the true number of infections is much higher, since some people recover without being tested for salmonella, and recent illnesses may not have been reported yet.

Those people who have gotten sick range in age from less than 1 year to 82 years.

The CDC has not yet identified the source of the outbreak.

The CDC says, “State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. CDC is analyzing the data and has not identified a specific food item as a potential source of this outbreak.”

For more information from the CDC, visit their website here.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, high fever, vomiting, and signs of dehydration.