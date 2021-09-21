CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is canvassing western counties for spotted lanternfly business permitting compliance.

The department added eight counties to the state’s quarantine zone in March. Businesses in those zones are required to get a free permit that the department says comes with the responsibility of maintaining a “trained, engaged workforce.” Violators could face up to $300 per violation.

The canvassing program aims to raise awareness about how to slow the spread of the invasive pest.

You can learn more about spotted lanternflies and how to stop the spread on the Department of Agriculture’s website.