By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly prowling around Pitt's campus.
Pittsburgh Police say detectives along with the University of Pittsburgh Police arrested 36-year-old Erik Robert Demarco on a felony warrant.
He's accused in what police call a series of prowling incidents in and around the campus.
He’s facing felony criminal trespass charges and misdemeanour counts of loitering and prowling at night as well as escape.