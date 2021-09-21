WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — While our area is still figuring out how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to rise due to the Delta variant, local counties are battling evictions too.

Both state and local leaders in Washington County want to remind people who are struggling that rental assistance is still available

It doesn’t matter if you’re a tenant or a landlord, state officials say the Emergency Rental Assistance Program could help you.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services Meg Snead and Washington County officials joined forces Tuesday to remind people that help is still out there even though the eviction moratorium is no more.

Leaders said the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can help people who are facing eviction pay past dues, upcoming rent, utility bills, or other costs.

“For tenants experiencing hardship, this program can be the intervention that can get them on track. But this program is not just to help tenants. Landlords can benefit as well. It can help landlords settle unpaid and upcoming rental costs and leave stability for tenants and landlords by keeping people housed and providing financial security,” Snead said.

Snead urges landlords and property owners to have compassion during this difficult time, stressing evictions help no one and a wave of evictions would be a ripple effect of negative consequences for economic recovery.

Leaders said you must qualify in order to get assistance, and funding is offered in all counties in cities across the state.

In Washington County, funding in contracted through a company called Blueprints. To learn more how you can apply, click here.