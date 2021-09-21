By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County.
Officials say the crash happened Tuesday at 7:52 p.m. on Water Street in East Huntingdon Township.
The road is currently closed in both directions. Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on his developing story.