By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say the crash happened Tuesday at 7:52 p.m. on Water Street in East Huntingdon Township.

The road is currently closed in both directions. Police are investigating.

