By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – WPIAL officials will not be required to be vaccinated for playoffs.
The District 7 Board of Directors made the decision Monday.
WPIAL Executive Director Amy Scheuneman says officials know they’re supposed to remove themselves from games if they’ve been exposed to COVID or if they feel ill.
Last week, the PIAA decided to mandate vaccines for all officials working postseason games.
For students and coaches, the vaccine is recommended by the PIAA. The PIAA can’t mandate it for them.