By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 298 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 282 are confirmed and 16 are probable cases.
The six new deaths happened from Sept. 10 to 19 and were all 65 years or older.
There have been 8,022 total hospitalizations and 117,844 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128.
