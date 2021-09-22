By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – An Ambridge mother accused of shooting and killing her two children in February pleaded not guilty.

Forty-eight-year-old Krisinda Bright appeared in court for her formal arraignment Wednesday morning. She faces two counts of criminal homicide and prosecutors said they’ll seek the death penalty.

According to court paperwork filed by police, Bright called 911 and told dispatchers that she shot the two children, 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady.

Bright told police she shot one of the children while the victim was lying in bed. She then told police that she went downstairs and pointed the gun at the other child and pulled the trigger.

According to the criminal complaint, Bright told police that the gun didn’t fire, and after the child said, “Please don’t shoot, I’m gonna call the police,” Bright fixed the gun and shot the child in the face. But Bright told police that the child wasn’t dead, so she went to get another gun and shot the victim in the head because she didn’t want her child to suffer.

The Beaver County DA’s office says lawyers in the case will next meet in November.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story erroneously reported that Bright entered a guilty plea. She pleaded not guilty.