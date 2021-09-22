By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 17-year-old boy was found after a search behind Apollo-Ridge High School Wednesday afternoon.
Kiski Township Police say officers, K-9s and fire personnel were actively looking for the student, who was believed to be in danger.
According to police, they received a report that the teen was having a mental health issue and reportedly assaulted an adult before running into the woods.
After canvassing the area, he was found hiding in a nearby junkyard.
Police say he was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.