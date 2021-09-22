By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – When a disabled Armstrong County veteran and his family tried to take care of cats in need but ended up overwhelmed with more than 60 felines, animal shelters and rescues from across four counties stepped in to help.

Orphans of the Storm says the family had tried to rescue the cats, but because they weren’t spayed or neutered, their numbers quickly multiplied. The family found themselves with dozens of cats that seemed to be everywhere — even in cereal bowls.

When law enforcement reached out to Armstrong County Humane Police Officer Chris Jirak O’Donnell, who represents Orphans of the Storm, she knew the shelter wouldn’t be able to address the problem alone.

Instead, O’Donnell reached out to other organizations to create a Humane Action Team. The aim of the group: work together to handle large-scale cases without overwhelming any one organization.

Nine organizations helped out. Orphans of the Storm says after any medical issues are resolved, all cats are expected to find forever homes.

“Because of the dedication of the staff and volunteers of these organizations, the felines, and this family, have a brighter future,” Orphans of the Storm says.

The group plans to keep working together in the future with large hoarding cases as needed.