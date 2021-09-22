CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Citizens Police Review Board is looking to expand.

The leader of the board submitted a plan to the city council for consideration to expand the board.

They have been working on how to grow the operation since the November election.

Voters approved a referendum in that election to expand the board’s authority.

The proposal says they’re planning a massive reorganization and expansion.

They are also seeking to have satellite offices across the city for more accessibility.