By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Citizens Police Review Board is looking to expand.READ MORE: Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Washington County
The leader of the board submitted a plan to the city council for consideration to expand the board.
They have been working on how to grow the operation since the November election.READ MORE: University Of Pittsburgh Staff Launch Campaign To Unionize
Voters approved a referendum in that election to expand the board’s authority.
The proposal says they’re planning a massive reorganization and expansion.MORE NEWS: Running Water Leads To Flooding Of Downtown Hotel
They are also seeking to have satellite offices across the city for more accessibility.